Kardashian and Hamilton confirm relationship with Tokyo Ferrari F40 drive

Kardashian family joins Tokyo trip

Kim's kids (Saint, Chicago, Psalm) and her sister Khloe joined the Tokyo trip too, and it sounds like everyone's getting along; Hamilton is described as "an easygoing guy with great energy."

The buzz around them first started when Hamilton dropped a heart-eyed emoji on Kim's Instagram back in March. Since then, they've been spotted together in Tokyo before finally confirming things with this Tokyo adventure.