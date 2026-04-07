Kardashian and Hamilton confirm relationship with Tokyo Ferrari F40 drive
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton just made things official, confirming their relationship during a fun drive through Tokyo on April 6, 2026.
Hamilton posted an Instagram reel of the two cruising in his Ferrari F40, with Kim saying, "That's insane," as he showed off his driving skills.
Kardashian family joins Tokyo trip
Kim's kids (Saint, Chicago, Psalm) and her sister Khloe joined the Tokyo trip too, and it sounds like everyone's getting along; Hamilton is described as "an easygoing guy with great energy."
The buzz around them first started when Hamilton dropped a heart-eyed emoji on Kim's Instagram back in March. Since then, they've been spotted together in Tokyo before finally confirming things with this Tokyo adventure.