Kardashian connects Bussey with host on 'Fully Torqued Unleashed'
Rob Kardashian popped up on TV for the first time in years, making a cameo via FaceTime on Fully Torqued Unleashed (aired November 7, 2026).
He helped connect his late dad's cousin, Cici Bussey, with the show's host to restore her cherished 1963 Mercedes.
Bussey grateful, Kardashian remains private
Cici was genuinely grateful for Rob's help with the project.
While he's mostly stayed out of the spotlight since 2016 (only recently seen at Kim Kardashian's birthday), Rob says he prefers privacy but still shows up for family moments and co-parents his daughter Dream.