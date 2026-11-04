Kardashian leads 'All's Fair' season 2 debut on Nov. 4
Entertainment
All's Fair is back for season two, with Kim Kardashian leading a fresh round of drama and friendship among a team of female divorce attorneys.
The new season dropped its first three episodes on Hulu on Nov. 4, and from now on, you can catch a new episode every Wednesday.
The finale, called Carr Crash, lands December 2.
Medley and Richards join 'All's Fair'
This season brings in Dorinda Medley and Denise Richards as guest stars, adding some extra spark to the storylines.
There are eight episodes in total, released weekly on both Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
If you missed it last year: Season one was a huge hit, pulling in 3.2 million views worldwide within just three days of launch.