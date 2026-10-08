Kardashian reveals esophagitis diagnosis, 15 year worry in 'The Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian just shared that she's been diagnosed with esophagitis, an inflammation of the esophagus lining.
In a sneak peek for season eight of The Kardashians, Kim talked about her worries for the future, admitting that she has been diagnosed with esophagitis and that, in 15 years, she'll develop "something horrible."
Esophagitis linked to Barrett's esophagus risk
Esophagitis is often tied to acid reflux (GERD) and can lead to bigger issues down the line, like Barrett's esophagus, a condition in which the normal lining of the esophagus is replaced by one prone to cancer.
For Kim, the news feels extra heavy since her dad passed away from esophageal cancer at 59.
While esophagitis isn't cancer, it does raise some risks and can cause complications like scarring or weight loss if not managed.