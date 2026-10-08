Kardashian reveals esophagitis diagnosis, 15 year worry in 'The Kardashians'

Esophagitis is often tied to acid reflux (GERD) and can lead to bigger issues down the line, like Barrett's esophagus, a condition in which the normal lining of the esophagus is replaced by one prone to cancer.

For Kim, the news feels extra heavy since her dad passed away from esophageal cancer at 59.

While esophagitis isn't cancer, it does raise some risks and can cause complications like scarring or weight loss if not managed.