Kardashian shares rare 1998 Louis Vuitton World Cup bag

Kardashian highlights 'Louis Vuitton x UNICEF'

Alongside her post, Kim highlighted the Louis Vuitton x UNICEF charity book, saying, "All of the proceeds from the book will benefit children of the UNICEF fund ." The collab supports kids worldwide.

Fun fact: Rihanna also rocked this LV soccer ball at a Champions League match in 2019, and Kim's no stranger to luxury: she once brought a $380,000 Hermes Birkin to a PSG game.