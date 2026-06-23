Kardashian shares rare 1998 Louis Vuitton World Cup bag
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian just dropped a pic on Instagram showing off a super rare Louis Vuitton soccer ball bag, timed perfectly for the FIFA World Cup hype.
This monogrammed leather piece with tan straps was originally made for the 1998 World Cup in France, and now sells for about $2,100, if you can even find one.
Kardashian highlights 'Louis Vuitton x UNICEF'
Alongside her post, Kim highlighted the Louis Vuitton x UNICEF charity book, saying, "All of the proceeds from the book will benefit children of the UNICEF fund ." The collab supports kids worldwide.
Fun fact: Rihanna also rocked this LV soccer ball at a Champions League match in 2019, and Kim's no stranger to luxury: she once brought a $380,000 Hermes Birkin to a PSG game.