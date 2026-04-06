Kardashian's 'Group Chat' dropped by Hulu after nearly 2 years
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian's comedy pilot Group Chat, based on Anthony's book, has been dropped by Hulu after nearly two years of work.
Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony will executive produce an untitled comedy series by Tracy Oliver.
Kardashian, Jenner pursue acting roles
Kim isn't slowing down: she's got roles lined up in an upcoming Bratz movie and Eva Longoria's Fifth Wheel comedy, plus her usual reality TV presence.
Meanwhile, her sister Kylie Jenner is trying out acting too, recently appearing in Charli XCX's The Moment and saying she enjoys "showing my personality" on screen.