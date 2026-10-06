Kareena to reunite with Shah Rukh after 15 years: Report
What's the story
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan after 15 years for a special song in the upcoming action film King, if the latest reports are to be believed. As per Pinkvilla, the two will shoot the track, titled Daddy Cool, in South Africa later this month over a five-day schedule. The film is set for a December 24 release.
Song details
'Daddy Cool' to be 1 of the biggest highlights'
A source told the portal, "Daddy Cool is being mounted as a very special song and will bring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena together in a way audiences haven't seen before."
"It is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of King, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable."
The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.
Global fusion
International artist, Indian singer to feature in song
The song will also feature an Indian and an international artist, making it one of the biggest songs of the year. However, the details about the artists are still under wraps.
The film is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
Release date
Makers to drop new asset around Khan's birthday
The makers are also planning to drop a new asset from King around November 2, which is Khan's birthday.
The film already boasts a massive ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.
Now, things just got even bigger with Kapoor Khan's addition.