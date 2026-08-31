'Both will work': Kareena on clash between 'Daayra' and 'Vibe'
What's the story
The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated crime thriller Daayra was unveiled on Monday, ahead of its theatrical release on September 18. The film, produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kapoor Khan addressed the release-day clash with Vibe, which stars her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu.
Actor's remarks
Kapoor Khan praised Kemmu's comic timing
Kapoor Khan lauded Kemmu, calling him "an outstanding actor" and "one of the best we have in our industry."
She particularly emphasized his comedic talent, stating, "No one does comic timing like Kunal."
She said, "I know that film is going to do well. It will be fun, will be comedy, people are going to see a different side to Kunal."
Optimism
Actor says both films will work
Highlighting her faith in both movies, Kapoor Khan added, "It is something I just feel that a good film, there is place in two cinemas for two great films, two wonderful films."
"And mere ghar mein hi ayega toh I am very happy, dono picture chalegi. My brother-in-law and I, why not."
Film details
More about the two movies
Kemmu's Vibe (written and directed by the actor) revolves around two best friends whose mundane lives turn into an unexpected journey that tests their friendship.
The film also stars Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and debutant Vanshika Dhir.
On the other hand, Daayra is a gritty crime drama.
Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran play two senior police officers who navigate the same system through different approaches to duty and morality.