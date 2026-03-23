Kapoor cousins aren't reviving RK Studios, Kareena sets record straight

Statement 'People really want it to happen...' Kapoor Khan said, "That's just not true. It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like, 'This isn't happening.' I feel people really want it to happen." She added that Ranbir is currently focused on his acting career. "He loves acting. I think he's the best actor in India we have today. So, his focus is on that."

Studio revival 'It's heartbreaking, but it's not happening' Kapoor Khan further said, "It's heartbreaking, but it's not happening. Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don't think I can think like a director or a producer." To note, Godrej Properties had bought RK Studios in Chembur back in May 2019.

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