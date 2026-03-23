Kapoor cousins aren't reviving RK Studios, Kareena sets record straight
What's the story
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently attended an event in Mumbai, has quashed rumors of the revival of her grandfather Raj Kapoor's RK Studios. Multiple reports had suggested that her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor were planning to bring the iconic studio back to life. Ranbir was even rumored to debut as a director under a revamped RK Films. However, she clarified that these discussions were "just not true."
Statement
'People really want it to happen...'
Kapoor Khan said, "That's just not true. It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like, 'This isn't happening.' I feel people really want it to happen." She added that Ranbir is currently focused on his acting career. "He loves acting. I think he's the best actor in India we have today. So, his focus is on that."
Studio revival
'It's heartbreaking, but it's not happening'
Kapoor Khan further said, "It's heartbreaking, but it's not happening. Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don't think I can think like a director or a producer." To note, Godrej Properties had bought RK Studios in Chembur back in May 2019.
Future endeavors
On her future plans
Kapoor Khan spoke about her future plans, too, saying she hopes to do something really different this year, maybe a good show or a mini-series. She will be doing just that with her next, Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. On the fitness front, she revealed she has "a great relationship with food and fitness because I like to eat." She also expressed her love for parathas and yoga.