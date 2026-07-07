Kareena Kapoor Khan backs homegrown brand Fizzy Goblet
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken her association with the footwear and accessories brand Fizzy Goblet to a new level. After serving as its brand ambassador since April 2022, she is now a strategic investor in the company. Kapoor Khan posted on Instagram, saying, "I've always backed what I truly believe in. Today, that belief becomes an investment."
New responsibilities
New role for Kapoor Khan
Kapoor Khan's new role will involve more than just promotional activities. She will now be involved in the brand's design curation and help enhance its presence in Indian and international markets. Interestingly, her association with Fizzy Goblet started long before she became its ambassador; she was first seen wearing the brand's footwear at an event in 2014.
Investment insight
The actor's statement
Kapoor Khan said, "I believe deeply that India's design abilities and history have so much to offer to the world, and Fizzy Goblet embodies that." "The brand has always been in my wardrobe, and my conviction in what Laksheeta is building has only grown."
Founder's perspective
Brand founder's vision
Laksheeta Govil, the founder of Fizzy Goblet, expressed her excitement about Kapoor Khan's expanded role. She said, "It is my vision to make Fizzy Goblet the first globally recognizable Indian footwear and accessories brand." "Having Kareena on board as a strategic partner is the first major step on that journey." The partnership will reportedly help the brand expand its offline and online presence in India and internationally.