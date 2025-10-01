How Karen Gillan is making sustainable fashion Hollywood's new trend

Karen Gillan has become a household name in Hollywood , thanks to her versatility and dedication. From a TV star to an action hero, she has done it all. But what makes her rise to fame even more remarkable is her commitment to sustainable fashion. Gillan's influence goes beyond the silver screen, as she advocates for eco-friendly practices in the industry. Here's how she is changing Hollywood with her fashion choices.

#1 Embracing eco-friendly materials Gillan has been a strong advocate for the use of eco-friendly materials in fashion. She often opts for outfits made from sustainable fabrics, encouraging designers to consider environmental impact. This choice not only reduces waste but also promotes innovation in textile production. By choosing eco-conscious attire, Gillan sets an example for others in the industry to follow suit.

#2 Supporting sustainable brands Another way Gillan is making a mark is by supporting brands that prioritize sustainability. She frequently collaborates with designers who share her values and create pieces that minimize environmental harm. By choosing to work with these brands, Gillan helps raise awareness about sustainable options available in the market.

#3 Advocating for circular fashion Gillan has also been a strong advocate for circular fashion, which focuses on reducing waste through recycling and reusing clothes. She often wears vintage or pre-owned outfits at events, highlighting the importance of extending a garment's lifecycle. This practice not only cuts down on waste but also encourages others to rethink their consumption habits.