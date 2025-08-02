Kargil War veteran's film wins awards before release

Film focuses on mental health, suicide prevention

September-10 isn't just a film; it's part of Rao's mission to fight suicide and spark real change—his advocacy even helped launch Telangana's 24x7 suicide helpline (104).

The movie connects five stories about farmers, students, and entrepreneurs dealing with tough issues like money struggles and family pressure.

With its focus on empathy and timely help, September-10 aims to get people talking about mental health and looking out for each other.