Kargil War veteran's film wins awards before release
Group Captain Gurrapu Jagadishwar Rao, a retired Air Force officer and Kargil War veteran, produced September-10—a Kannada-Telugu film that just swept three major awards at the 17th International Film Festival of Hyderabad Charminar (IFFHC) 2025.
The movie hasn't hit theaters yet, but it's already being recognized for its powerful take on mental health.
Film focuses on mental health, suicide prevention
September-10 isn't just a film; it's part of Rao's mission to fight suicide and spark real change—his advocacy even helped launch Telangana's 24x7 suicide helpline (104).
The movie connects five stories about farmers, students, and entrepreneurs dealing with tough issues like money struggles and family pressure.
With its focus on empathy and timely help, September-10 aims to get people talking about mental health and looking out for each other.