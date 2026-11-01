Karishma evicted from 'Bigg Boss Tamil 10' on Day 56
Entertainment
Karishma, who joined Bigg Boss Tamil 10 as a wild card, has been evicted on Day 56.
Her exit shakes up the house just as the competition is heating up under host Vijay Sethupathi.
With eliminations and tough tasks ahead, the remaining contestants now face a fresh round of challenges.
Karishma's exit forces contestants to rethink
This season has kept viewers guessing with shifting alliances, bold moves, and some unexpected friendships.
Karishma's presence brought new energy to the show; now her departure means everyone will have to rethink their game plans as they fight to stay in the house.