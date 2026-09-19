'Not in your control': Karishma Tanna talks about postpartum depression
What's the story
Actor Karishma Tanna, who welcomed her first child with husband Varun Bangera in July, recently opened up about the emotional turmoil of motherhood. In a recent interview with TOI, she spoke about her battle with postpartum depression and the importance of accepting it without guilt. "I had already prepared my mind for postpartum... However, after all this, it still hits you, and it is not in your control," she said.
Advice
You can't judge yourself, says Tanna
Tanna stressed the need for self-acceptance and not judging oneself during this phase.
She said, "You can't judge yourself and put yourself on that guilt trip. Whatever you're doing, it's just perfect for you and your baby."
"A happy mother leads to a happy child," she added.
The actor also spoke about the strength required to be a mother, especially after childbirth.
Emotional journey
Emotional highs and lows of motherhood
Tanna spoke about how motherhood can lead to emotional highs and lows.
"The kind of strength required to be a mother, to do things after you've had stitches, gone through multiple emotions and experienced hormonal changes - from the highest of happy hormones to the lowest is unimaginable."
"There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going."
Motherhood
Tanna's career in showbiz
Tanna, who has starred in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum, also participated in reality shows Bigg Boss 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
She has also appeared in films like Grand Masti and Sanju.
She shot to fame for her role in Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop, where she played journalist Jagruti Pathak.