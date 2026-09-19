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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Not in your control': Karishma Tanna talks about postpartum depression
'Not in your control': Karishma Tanna talks about postpartum depression
Karishma Tanna recently welcomed a baby boy

'Not in your control': Karishma Tanna talks about postpartum depression

By Isha Sharma
Sep 19, 2026
02:34 pm
What's the story

Actor Karishma Tanna, who welcomed her first child with husband Varun Bangera in July, recently opened up about the emotional turmoil of motherhood. In a recent interview with TOI, she spoke about her battle with postpartum depression and the importance of accepting it without guilt. "I had already prepared my mind for postpartum... However, after all this, it still hits you, and it is not in your control," she said.

Advice

You can't judge yourself, says Tanna

Tanna stressed the need for self-acceptance and not judging oneself during this phase.

She said, "You can't judge yourself and put yourself on that guilt trip. Whatever you're doing, it's just perfect for you and your baby."

"A happy mother leads to a happy child," she added.

The actor also spoke about the strength required to be a mother, especially after childbirth.

Emotional journey

Emotional highs and lows of motherhood

Tanna spoke about how motherhood can lead to emotional highs and lows.

"The kind of strength required to be a mother, to do things after you've had stitches, gone through multiple emotions and experienced hormonal changes - from the highest of happy hormones to the lowest is unimaginable."

"There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going."

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Motherhood

Tanna's career in showbiz

Tanna, who has starred in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum, also participated in reality shows Bigg Boss 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

She has also appeared in films like Grand Masti and Sanju.

She shot to fame for her role in Hansal Mehta's web series Scoop, where she played journalist Jagruti Pathak.

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