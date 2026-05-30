'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor solves brutal murders in Kolkata

The trailer for the neo-noir crime thriller series Brown was released on Saturday. The show stars Karisma Kapoor and Jisshu Sengupta in lead roles. Set in Kolkata, the story revolves around Rita Brown (Kapoor), a disgraced cop turned alcoholic who is drawn back into the system when a string of brutal murders rocks the city. The series will premiere on ZEE5 on June 5.

Plot details Story of 'Brown' Going by the trailer, the show seems gritty, raw, and full of twists. The trailer shows Kapoor as a complex yet strong woman who has to both solve the crimes and fight her inner demons. Sengupta plays a renowned psychiatrist who seems close to Rita. The show also stars iconic dancer Helen and singer Shaan, alongside Soni Razdan and Surya Sharma.

Twitter Post Here's the trailer A ritual murder.

A city drowning in secrets.

A cop haunted by her own demons.



She may be broken but she’s all that stands between Kolkata and its darkest secret.#Brown premieres 5th June on #ZEE5#BrownOnZEE5 #ZEE5India@KarismaKapoor @Jisshusengupta @Ajinkyad @Soni_Razdan… pic.twitter.com/nBbs1ObqSJ — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) May 30, 2026

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Character exploration Kapoor on her character Kapoor said of her character, "Rita Brown is unlike any character I've played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her." "Living with this character stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling, and I think that's what made the journey so personal and transformative for me."

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