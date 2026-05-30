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'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor solves brutal murders in Kolkata

'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor solves brutal murders in Kolkata

By Isha Sharma
May 30, 2026
03:31 pm
What's the story

The trailer for the neo-noir crime thriller series Brown was released on Saturday. The show stars Karisma Kapoor and Jisshu Sengupta in lead roles. Set in Kolkata, the story revolves around Rita Brown (Kapoor), a disgraced cop turned alcoholic who is drawn back into the system when a string of brutal murders rocks the city. The series will premiere on ZEE5 on June 5.

Plot details

Story of 'Brown'

Going by the trailer, the show seems gritty, raw, and full of twists. The trailer shows Kapoor as a complex yet strong woman who has to both solve the crimes and fight her inner demons. Sengupta plays a renowned psychiatrist who seems close to Rita. The show also stars iconic dancer Helen and singer Shaan, alongside Soni Razdan and Surya Sharma.

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Here's the trailer

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Character exploration

Kapoor on her character

Kapoor said of her character, "Rita Brown is unlike any character I've played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her." "Living with this character stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling, and I think that's what made the journey so personal and transformative for me."

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Director's vision

Deo on making the series

Director Abhinay Deo said, "Rita Brown is a deeply layered character, and her journey is as much internal as it is external." "We wanted to create a world that feels raw, unsettling, and real, where every character operates in shades of gray. The narrative challenges perceptions of justice and morality, making it a deeply engaging experience."

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