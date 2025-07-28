Karnataka commission steps in after Ramya called out Darshan's fans
The Karnataka State Women's Commission has asked Bengaluru Police to act after actor-politician Ramya shared screenshots of abusive, misogynistic messages from Kannada star Darshan's fanbase.
The commission wants these posts taken down and those responsible held accountable.
Ramya is filing a police complaint
Ramya called out the online trolls, saying, "It is because of trolls with a misogynistic mindset that women and young girls are subjected to harassment, rape, and murder."
She's now collecting evidence for a police complaint—not just for herself but also for other actors who've faced similar harassment.
Darshan was arrested for murder
Darshan (aka 'D-Boss') was arrested in connection with a murder case and is currently out on bail.
His fanbase has a reputation for aggressively defending him online, often crossing the line into abuse against anyone who speaks up—including Ramya.