Karnataka: Godman booked under POCSO for misbehaving with minor
A self-proclaimed godman, Mallikarjun Mutya (25-26), has been booked under the POCSO Act after a video surfaced showing him allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl at Mahal Roja Mutt in Yadgir.
The clip, which quickly went viral, shows Mutya sitting with the girl on his lap and forcefully hugging and kissing her.
Mutya has approached HC seeking quashing of FIR
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) took suo motu cognisance recently and asked police to investigate.
An FIR was filed under Section 12 of the POCSO Act.
After going into hiding, Mutya has now approached the High Court to get the FIR quashed, arguing there was no complaint from the girl's parents.
The court is expected to hear his plea soon.
Followers threaten protests if charges not dropped
Mutya's relatives deny any wrongdoing, while a man said to be a relative of the victim released a video claiming the viral clip was edited.
Meanwhile, his followers have given officials a 48-hour deadline to drop charges or face protests at government offices, adding more tension to an already heated situation.