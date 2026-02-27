Karnataka: Godman booked under POCSO for misbehaving with minor

Mutya has approached HC seeking quashing of FIR

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) took suo motu cognisance recently and asked police to investigate.

An FIR was filed under Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

After going into hiding, Mutya has now approached the High Court to get the FIR quashed, arguing there was no complaint from the girl's parents.

The court is expected to hear his plea soon.