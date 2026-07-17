Shakti Kapoor's son gets clean chit in 2022 drug case

On June 12, 2022, Siddhanth was invited to perform as a DJ at a party at I Bar in Bengaluru's Park Hotel.

During the event, Halasuru Police allegedly found 5 gm of ganja and 4.86 gm of MDMA in a dustbin at the venue.

All partygoers were questioned and taken to Santosh Health Care for medical tests.

While most were released, five people, including Siddhanth, were arrested for allegedly testing positive for narcotic substances, a claim he denied.