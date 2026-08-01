Karnataka HC rejects actor Darshan's plea in Renukaswamy murder case
Entertainment
Big update from Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has turned down actor Darshan's request to block co-accused Pradosh Rao from seeking pardon and becoming an approver in the Renukaswamy murder case.
The court noted that a co-accused has no right to make submissions when another accused seeks pardon, and it also referred to a Supreme Court dismissal in the Yogeshgouda murder case involving legislator Vinay Kulkarni.
Actor Darshan remains in judicial custody
Darshan remains in jail as the trial continues. He is currently in jail under judicial custody.
The case involves 17 people, including fellow actor Pavithra Gowda.