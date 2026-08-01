Karnataka HC rejects actor Darshan's plea in Renukaswamy murder case

Big update from Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has turned down actor Darshan's request to block co-accused Pradosh Rao from seeking pardon and becoming an approver in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The court noted that a co-accused has no right to make submissions when another accused seeks pardon, and it also referred to a Supreme Court dismissal in the Yogeshgouda murder case involving legislator Vinay Kulkarni.