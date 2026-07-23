Karnataka High Court allows 'BOSS' release despite Thoogudeepa privacy plea
Entertainment
The Karnataka High Court has given the green light for the Kannada movie BOSS to hit theaters, even though actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife tried to stop it.
The film is said to be inspired by the Renukaswamy murder case (where Darshan is a suspect), and he argued that its release could affect his trial and invade his privacy.
Justice Yerur cites freedom of expression
Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur said freedom of expression cannot be blocked unless there's a strong legal reason.
Since BOSS was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is based on public information (not a direct portrayal), the court saw no problem.
They also pointed out that producers have invested heavily, and there is no proof the film would mess with ongoing court proceedings.