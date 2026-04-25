Ranveer Singh's 'Kantara' case: Karnataka HC quashes FIR

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the First Information Report (FIR) against actor Ranveer Singh , who was accused of disrespecting a sacred daiva tradition featured in Kantara . The court's decision came after Singh apologized unconditionally and promised to visit the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru to seek forgiveness. However, Justice M Nagaprasanna did not spare Singh and "admonished" him for hurting people's sentiments with his act, reported The Indian Express.

Apology details Singh was represented by his advocate in the court Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Singh, submitted an affidavit of apology. He argued that the release of Dhurandhar has increased the threat perception against Singh, which is why he couldn't mention a date for his temple visit in the affidavit. The complainant countered this by saying that the "Karnataka Police is powerful and protective, and nothing untoward could happen if the actor would visit the temple."

Legal proceedings FIR against Singh was registered in January The court, while hearing the case, orally directed Singh to visit the temple within four weeks. The FIR against Singh was registered in January under multiple sections, including promoting enmity between religious groups and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments. The complaint was filed by Advocate Prashanth Methal after Singh mimicked a scene from Kantara at the 2025 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Advertisement