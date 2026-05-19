Karnataka High Court stays FIR against Amazon in copyright dispute
The Karnataka High Court has hit pause on an FIR against Amazon, which was accused of selling late journalist Ravi Belagere's book, Hell Hogu Karana, at a heavy discount and violating copyright laws.
Justice K V Aravind granted this temporary relief, and the next hearing is set for the third week of June.
Bhavana Belagere alleges discounts, Amazon denies
Bhavana Belagere filed the complaint after seeing her father's book sold for ₹149 (instead of ₹350) on Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho.
She says this hurt their earnings and broke copyright rules.
Amazon's lawyer argued that the company just connects buyers and sellers; it doesn't set prices or handle sales directly.
After police asked, Amazon took down the book and shared seller info but said there's no proof they broke any copyright laws.
Court issues notices, proceedings paused
The court has sent notices to everyone involved and paused all proceedings for now.
So, things are on hold until June when both sides will get to make their case again.