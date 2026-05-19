Karnataka High Court stays FIR against Amazon in copyright dispute

Bhavana Belagere alleges discounts, Amazon denies

Bhavana Belagere filed the complaint after seeing her father's book sold for ₹149 (instead of ₹350) on Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho.

She says this hurt their earnings and broke copyright rules.

Amazon's lawyer argued that the company just connects buyers and sellers; it doesn't set prices or handle sales directly.

After police asked, Amazon took down the book and shared seller info but said there's no proof they broke any copyright laws.