Karnataka to build ₹100cr state-of-the-art multiplex in Bengaluru
Karnataka is set to build a ₹100 crore, state-of-the-art multiplex in Bengaluru's Nandini Layout.
Announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the project aims to energize the local film industry with movie screenings, live performances, production studios, and training spaces for up-and-coming filmmakers—all on 2.5 acres owned by the Karnataka Film Academy.
Multiplex will have BIFF events, training spaces for creators
This isn't just another cinema—think BIFF events, spots for aspiring creators to learn the ropes, plus retail outlets and food courts to keep things buzzing.
The Department of Information and Public Relations has recently invited bids to appoint a consultant to prepare a techno-economic feasibility report and assist in project structuring, including market assessment, concept plan, financial model, PPP structuring and an implementation roadmap.
This is part of a bigger plan to boost Kannada cinema
The multiplex is one piece of Karnataka's wider plan to boost Kannada films—alongside a new streaming platform dedicated to Kannada films, a ₹3 crore film archive, and a massive ₹500 crore Film City in Mysuru.
It's all about giving local talent more opportunities and modern spaces to shine.