Karnataka to build ₹100cr state-of-the-art multiplex in Bengaluru

Multiplex will have BIFF events, training spaces for creators

This isn't just another cinema—think BIFF events, spots for aspiring creators to learn the ropes, plus retail outlets and food courts to keep things buzzing.

The Department of Information and Public Relations has recently invited bids to appoint a consultant to prepare a techno-economic feasibility report and assist in project structuring, including market assessment, concept plan, financial model, PPP structuring and an implementation roadmap.