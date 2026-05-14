Karol G gets International Artist Award and performs at AMAs
Entertainment
Karol G is set to be honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence at the American Music Awards on May 25 in Las Vegas.
She'll also hit the stage for a live performance, with Queen Latifah hosting the night.
Karol G's win recognizes record-breaking year
This award celebrates artists who've made a huge impact worldwide: previous winners include icons like Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Whitney Houston.
Karol G's win was announced today, recognizing her record-breaking year and her role in bringing Latin music to global audiences.