Karthi launches untitled Telugu comedy with director Shankar in Hyderabad
Entertainment
Karthi is stepping into Telugu cinema again, launching his next film with a pooja in Hyderabad.
Directed by Kalyan Shankar (of MAD fame), this untitled project promises a lighthearted, family-friendly comedy.
Shooting starts soon, so expect updates!
Chaudhary to star opposite Karthi
Meenakshi Chaudhary will star opposite Karthi in this film.
While Karthi has been growing his fanbase among Telugu audiences with movies like Awara and Khaidi (and even acted alongside Nagarjuna in Oopiri), this new pairing brings fresh energy to the project.