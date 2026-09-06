Karthi's comparison of Mohanan to Bellucci sparks 'Sardar 2' debate
Entertainment
During a Sardar 2 promo event, actor Karthi made a playful comparison between his co-star Malavika Mohanan and Monica Bellucci, and joked about her character's simpler look in the film.
While he also praised Mohanan's screen presence, his focus on her appearance didn't sit well with a section of social media users.
Karthi remarks fuel 'Sardar 2' buzz
Karthi's remarks quickly split social media: some called him out for reducing Mohanan to just her looks, while others felt it was all in good fun and pointed out his compliments about her role.
Either way, the buzz has only added to the excitement for Sardar 2, which is approaching theatrical release with Karthi back in action alongside Mohanan, SJ Suryah, and Rajisha Vijayan.