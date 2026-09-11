Karthi's 'Sardar 2' opens at ₹5.30cr, competes with 'Mandaadi'
Entertainment
Sardar 2, starring Karthi, hit theaters this Friday and brought in ₹5.30 crore on day one, most of it from Tamil Nadu.
The spy thriller is getting mixed reviews and has to compete with Soori's Mandaadi, which is winning over audiences.
Crew and cast of 'Sardar 2'
Sardar 2 features Karthi alongside SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Yogi Babu.
It's produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, with music by Sam CS and cinematography from George C Williams.