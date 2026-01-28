Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' drops on Prime Video this week
Missed it in theaters? Karthi's action-comedy Vaa Vaathiyaar is landing on Prime Video from January 28.
After some legal hiccups and loan troubles, the film finally hit cinemas on January 14, and it will be available to stream on Prime Video from January 28 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The movie also stars Krithi Shetty and Sathyaraj, with direction by Nalan Kumarasamy.
Where to watch?
You'll find Vaa Vaathiyaar streaming on Prime Video starting January 28.
How did it do in theaters?
Despite its release, the movie struggled at the box office and made just ₹7 crore in its first four days.
Even so, if you're curious about Karthi playing a cop who was raised to believe he had a special connection to MGR (with music by Santhosh Narayanan), streaming might be the way to go.