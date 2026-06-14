'Most special film': Kartik celebrates 2 years of 'Chandu Champion'

Aaryan's gratitude

Actor thanks Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala in post

The actor also thanked Khan for trusting him with such an important story. He wrote, "Kabir Sir, thank you for trusting me with a story this sacred. Sajid Sir, for making it possible and always being that powerhouse!!" "And to every single person behind the camera, the ones who ran with me at 5:00am & the ones who pushed me when I wanted to stop."