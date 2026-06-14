'Most special film': Kartik celebrates 2 years of 'Chandu Champion'
What's the story
On Sunday, actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated the second anniversary of his film Chandu Champion by sharing an emotional post on social media. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. In his post, Aaryan reflected on his transformative journey while playing Petkar and hinted at a possible sequel or continuation of the story.
Actor's reflection
Aaryan's heartfelt note on 'Chandu Champion'
Aaryan wrote, "Two years ago, I stepped into the shoes of a man the world had forgotten, and he ended up reminding me of everything I believed in." "This film isn't just about a man who refused to give up, it's about the scars that become medals, setbacks that become comebacks. The 18 kilos I lost were nothing compared to everything I gained." "#ChanduChampion is the most special film of my life."
Aaryan's gratitude
Actor thanks Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala in post
The actor also thanked Khan for trusting him with such an important story. He wrote, "Kabir Sir, thank you for trusting me with a story this sacred. Sajid Sir, for making it possible and always being that powerhouse!!" "And to every single person behind the camera, the ones who ran with me at 5:00am & the ones who pushed me when I wanted to stop."
Sequel speculation
'Champions will be back': Aaryan's intriguing hint
Aaryan's post ended with an intriguing hint about a possible continuation of the narrative. He wrote, "P.S. Can't wait to share with you all what we have next for you. Bas thoda sa intezaar... Champions will be back!" This statement has sparked speculation among fans about a possible new project connected to Chandu Champion.
New venture
Aaryan in talks for new project with Namah Pictures
Meanwhile, Aaryan is reportedly in talks for a new project with Namah Pictures. The film could mark a departure from his recent film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which received mixed reviews. The upcoming movie is likely to be directed by Reema Kagti. However, details about the storyline, genre, and supporting cast remain undisclosed.