Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' shoot to wrap up by February
What's the story
Contrary to rumors of a possible postponement, the shooting for Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Naagzilla is currently underway in Mumbai. The team is expected to complete the final schedule in Delhi by February end. "With that, the principal production will be complete, and March will be reserved for patchwork," a source told Mid-Day.
Post-production plans
'Naagzilla' team will focus on VFX post-shoot
To ensure Naagzilla meets its release date, the production team has already started working on the film's visual effects. The source said, "Considering it's a VFX-heavy film, the makers want it to be perfect so that it's an immersive experience for the audience." "Once the shoot is over, the team will take stock of the work left and the amount of time needed."
Character insights
Aaryan's role and film details
In Naagzilla, Aaryan will essay the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Ichadaari Naag. The motion poster for the movie was released in April 2025 by Karan Johar. The film reportedly also features Ravi Kishan as the villain. However, there is no official confirmation about Kishan's involvement yet. Produced by Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujit Jain, Naagzilla is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2026.