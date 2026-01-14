Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' shoot to wrap up by February

Post-production plans

'Naagzilla' team will focus on VFX post-shoot

To ensure Naagzilla meets its release date, the production team has already started working on the film's visual effects. The source said, "Considering it's a VFX-heavy film, the makers want it to be perfect so that it's an immersive experience for the audience." "Once the shoot is over, the team will take stock of the work left and the amount of time needed."