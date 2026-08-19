What led to Kartik Aaryan's knee injury on set?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly sustained a serious knee injury while shooting for his upcoming film with director Kabir Khan. The incident occurred during the final two days of filming, which involved intense action sequences. The actor was rushed to a local hospital for immediate medical attention and is currently undergoing treatment at Fortis Raheja Hospital, reported India Today.
Medical update
Surgery scheduled within a day
A source close to the production revealed to India Today, "Kartik has now been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is under medical care."
"The doctors will perform his knee surgery in a day, after which he will have to rest for a few days."
"He should then be able to resume his work commitments."
Work impact
Temporary disruption in actor's schedule
The injury is expected to cause a temporary disruption in Aaryan's busy schedule.
Once he recovers, the actor is likely to take a few more days off before starting work on Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film.
This incident comes after President Droupadi Murmu recently invited Aaryan to attend the prestigious 'At Home Reception' at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 15.
Career highlights
A look at Aaryan's upcoming films
Aaryan recently won the Best Actor title at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion.
The actor is also producing his next project with Khan with Dopamine Studios.
He will soon be seen in Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy-adventure film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and he will also star in Captain India.