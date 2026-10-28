Kartik Aaryan to lead Vivek Agnihotri's film on 'Operation Sindoor'?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly signed on to star in Vivek Agnihotri's next, Operation Sindoor (tentative title). The film is based on Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon's book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. It will reportedly focus on an operation that, according to Agnihotri, changed the security dynamics in the subcontinent.
Film details
Film rooted in aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack
Agnihotri had announced Operation Sindoor in March, calling it a story based on reality.
"Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality," he had written.
Aaryan is currently shooting for Captain India, set against the backdrop of the Houthi conflict in Yemen. He will start Operation Sindoor after finishing Captain India, reported Variety India.
Production details
Other projects lined up for Aaryan
Operation Sindoor will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Agnihotri's I Am Buddha Productions. If the report holds true, this film will be the first collaboration between Aaryan and Agnihotri.
The actor has a busy schedule ahead with several projects in the pipeline, including Naagzilla, an untitled musical romantic drama with Sreeleela, and a biographical sports drama based on the life of young Kashmiri athlete Tajamul Islam.