Kartik Aaryan to lead Vivek Agnihotri's film on 'Operation Sindoor'?

Agnihotri had announced Operation Sindoor in March, calling it a story based on reality.

"Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality," he had written.

Aaryan is currently shooting for Captain India, set against the backdrop of the Houthi conflict in Yemen. He will start Operation Sindoor after finishing Captain India, reported Variety India.