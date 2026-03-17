Kartik Aaryan joins Kabir Khan's biopic as kickboxing coach

Kartik 'instantly agreed' to be in Kabir Khan's kickboxing movie

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:56 pm Mar 17, 202603:56 pm

What's the story

Kartik Aaryan "instantly" agreed to play the role of a kickboxing coach in Kabir Khan's upcoming biopic on Tajamul Islam, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film will be based on the life of Islam, who became the world's youngest kickboxing champion at just seven years old. A source close to the project told the portal, "Kartik instantly agreed to be part of the film when Kabir Khan told him it is a film on Tajamul Islam."