Kartik 'instantly agreed' to be in Kabir Khan's kickboxing movie
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan "instantly" agreed to play the role of a kickboxing coach in Kabir Khan's upcoming biopic on Tajamul Islam, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film will be based on the life of Islam, who became the world's youngest kickboxing champion at just seven years old. A source close to the project told the portal, "Kartik instantly agreed to be part of the film when Kabir Khan told him it is a film on Tajamul Islam."
Actor's wish
'At this juncture of his career...'
They added, "At this juncture of his career, Kartik wants to be part of cinema that offers more than only entertainment." Meanwhile, he has been undergoing intense physical training for his role in Khan's biopic. The second schedule of filming is expected to primarily take place in Srinagar and Pahalgam.
Reunion
Khan-Aaryan collaboration
Khan and Aaryan previously worked together on the hit film Chandu Champion. The director is known for his successful sports dramas, including 83. As per a report by Mid-Day, Khan has already started shooting for the film in Mumbai. Aaryan is expected to join the cast soon.