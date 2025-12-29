Kartik Aaryan-Kabir Khan's next to begin filming in February: Report

A source told the portal, "Kartik and Kabir are teaming up for what could be a game-changer in the genre. It's a one-of-its-kind sports adventure with a high production budget." "Kartik will be undergoing rigorous training for the film, and is committed to start shooting from February 2026." The actor will reportedly begin work on this project after completing Naagzilla for Dharma Productions .

Career trajectory

Aaryan's other projects and commitments

Apart from the film with Khan, Aaryan is also looking to start work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in the second half of 2026. He is also expected to wrap up the remaining portions of Anurag Basu's untitled next in 2026. The actor is reading multiple scripts and was also in talks with Luv Ranjan for a feature film. He is currently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.