Kartik Aaryan's long-awaited 'Captain India' to begin shooting
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan's long-awaited film Captain India, which was announced in 2021 with director Hansal Mehta, will finally go on the floors this summer. The film is an aviation drama and will be shot between May and July, reported Mid-Day. After Mehta's exit from the project, Shimit Amin of Chak De India (2007) fame took over as director.
Production challenges
Speculations about Amin's exit were unfounded
The production of Captain India faced several delays, leading to rumors about Amin's exit from the film. However, an insider close to the production confirmed, "The delays caused these rumours." "But the film is on track, and Shimit is helming it. Kartik is shooting for another T-Series film, after which he will start this."
New partnership
Aaryan's collaboration with Amin
Captain India will be Aaryan's first collaboration with Amin. Meanwhile, Aaryan is set to appear in Naagzilla this year. It was recently revealed that after the film's theatrical release, the Karan Johar production will land on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, he was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.