Bhushan Kumar confirms 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4' with Kartik Aaryan

Kumar also confirmed that they are working on Captain India, which will start shooting next month.

The film marks Shimit Amin's return to Bollywood after over 15 years since Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year.

The producer further revealed that Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film, starring Aaryan and Sreeleela, is nearly complete.

He said, "The Anurag Basu film is more or less complete now. We'll have to look for a release date and plan the release."