Bhushan Kumar confirms 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4' with Kartik Aaryan
What's the story
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has confirmed the much-awaited fourth part of the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It will be led by Kartik Aaryan. Kumar told News18, "Yes, I'm making it. That's a franchise we would want to extend." While the first part of the franchise was helmed by Priyadarshan, Anees Bazmee helmed the second and third installments.
Upcoming projects
On 'Captain India' and Anurag Basu film
Kumar also confirmed that they are working on Captain India, which will start shooting next month.
The film marks Shimit Amin's return to Bollywood after over 15 years since Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year.
The producer further revealed that Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film, starring Aaryan and Sreeleela, is nearly complete.
He said, "The Anurag Basu film is more or less complete now. We'll have to look for a release date and plan the release."
Actor's achievement
Aaryan recently won Best Actor National Award for 'Chandu Champion'
Kumar also congratulated Aaryan on winning the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.
"I spoke to him. He's very, very happy with this honor!"
"Every actor expects to win a National Award. He did a very good job in Chandu Champion. His performance was very different in that film - different from the comedies that we're used to seeing him do."