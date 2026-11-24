Kartik Aaryan's 'Kaaliya' shoot to start on November 30
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan is all set to start shooting for his upcoming film Kaaliya on November 30 in Bhopal, reported Variety India. This marks a major milestone in Aaryan's career as he not only stars in the high-concept creature feature but also makes his debut as a producer. The mega-budget spectacle is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aaryan under his newly launched production house, Dopamine Studios.
Shooting location
Film will capture the beauty of Hoshangabad
The film will be shot in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. Aaryan's team has been preparing for months, and the cast and crew are expected to arrive a day before the shoot.
A source told Variety India that "Set-up on the location is underway in full swing to bring the creature-thriller's dark, atmospheric world to life."
The film will reportedly capture riverfronts, heritage ruins, and dense jungles of Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram) for its perfect setting.
Director's debut
Meet the team behind 'Kaaliya'
Kaaliya is directed and written by Sandeep Modi, known for his work on acclaimed series like The Night Manager and Aarya.
This film marks Modi's first Hindi theatrical release.
The story of Kaaliya is deeply rooted in Indian heartland mythology and folklore.
Its tagline says, "Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back."
Release date
Aaryan is also working on 'Naagzilla'
Kaaliya is backed by producers Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza, and Aaryan.
The film will be released in theaters worldwide on May 5, 2028.
Apart from Kaaliya, Aaryan is also collaborating with Dharma Productions on Naagzilla.
This fantasy entertainer will see Aaryan in a never-before-seen avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical adventure.
It will release on February 12, 2027.