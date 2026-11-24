The film will be shot in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. Aaryan's team has been preparing for months, and the cast and crew are expected to arrive a day before the shoot.

A source told Variety India that "Set-up on the location is underway in full swing to bring the creature-thriller's dark, atmospheric world to life."

The film will reportedly capture riverfronts, heritage ruins, and dense jungles of Hoshangabad (Narmadapuram) for its perfect setting.