Kartik Aaryan shoots 'Naagzilla' at India Gate, fans turn up
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan is in Delhi filming intense action scenes for his new movie, Naagzilla, right at the iconic India Gate.
Fans have been turning up in big numbers—even during rush hour at Laxmi Nagar metro station—to catch a glimpse of him.
The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, recently shifted its shoot from Mumbai to the capital.
Everything to know about 'Naagzilla'
Naagzilla also marks a fresh team-up between Aaryan and producer Karan Johar after their earlier project Dostana 2 didn't work out.
Their renewed collaboration kicked off with a special mahurat ceremony last November.
Billed as an unconventional story, Naagzilla is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2026.