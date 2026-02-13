Kartik Aaryan shoots 'Naagzilla' at India Gate, fans turn up Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Kartik Aaryan is in Delhi filming intense action scenes for his new movie, Naagzilla, right at the iconic India Gate.

Fans have been turning up in big numbers—even during rush hour at Laxmi Nagar metro station—to catch a glimpse of him.

The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, recently shifted its shoot from Mumbai to the capital.