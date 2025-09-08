Next Article
Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in matching outfits
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela just got everyone talking after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together in matching white outfits, joined by both their families.
Photos of Sreeleela with Kartik's mother—and Kartik with hers—only fueled the dating rumors swirling around them.
Kartik's pet Katori also got some spotlight
The festive mood was captured in a group selfie featuring both actors with their parents.
This isn't new—Sreeleela was also spotted at a family event back in March for Kartik's sister's achievement.
Kartik shared sweet moments from the celebrations on Instagram, including snaps with his pet Katori.
Plus, fans can look forward to seeing them together soon in Anurag Basu's next film.