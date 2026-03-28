'Captain India': Kartik taking flying lessons for aerial action film
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan is taking his preparations for Captain India to new heights! The actor is learning how to fly a plane for the upcoming aerial action film, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film, directed by Shimit Amin, is based on India's major humanitarian evacuation missions and will go on floors in July.
Film details
'He really can't have Kartik faking the piloting...'
An insider close to the project revealed, "It is a real-life mid-air survival story. Director Shimit Amin is known to favor authenticity." "He really can't have Kartik faking the piloting. Kartik is actually learning how to fly a plane so that he is 100% prepared for the part." The movie will be shot in Morocco and India.
Director's comeback
Amin returns for 'Captain India' after a long break
Amin, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic Chak De! India (2007) is returning to direction after a long hiatus. He last directed Ranbir Kapoor's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), and has since been away from the limelight. Meanwhile, Aaryan has another movie in the pipeline with Kabir Khan, inspired by Kashmiri kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam.