'Captain India': Kartik taking flying lessons for aerial action film

Film details

'He really can't have Kartik faking the piloting...'

An insider close to the project revealed, "It is a real-life mid-air survival story. Director Shimit Amin is known to favor authenticity." "He really can't have Kartik faking the piloting. Kartik is actually learning how to fly a plane so that he is 100% prepared for the part." The movie will be shot in Morocco and India.