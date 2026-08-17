Parvathy Thiruvothu joins Kartik Aaryan in 'Captain India'
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan's upcoming aviation thriller Captain India has bolstered its cast with the addition of South Indian actor Parvathy Thiruvothu. According to Bollywood Hungama, Thiruvothu will play a key role in the film directed by Shimit Amin. While details about her character are not yet known, sources suggest she will be an integral part of the story inspired by one of India's biggest humanitarian missions.
Career highlights
Thiruvothu's work in South Indian cinema
Thiruvothu is known for her powerful performances in movies like Take Off, Koode, Uyare, and Bangalore Days.
She is also remembered by Hindi audiences for her role opposite late Irrfan Khan in the 2017 romantic comedy Qarib Qarib Single.
Since then, she has appeared in two more Hindi films: Pankaj Tripathi's 2023 psychological thriller Kadak Singh and Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, where she had a cameo.
Director's comeback
Amin's return after a long hiatus
Captain India has created a buzz in the industry, mainly because of director Amin's return to Bollywood after a long hiatus.
He is known for delivering three critically acclaimed and commercially successful films between 2004 and 2009: Ab Tak Chhappan, Chak De! India, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.
The movie is likely to be released next year.
Production details
Know more about 'Captain India'
Captain India is a joint venture between Harman Baweja's Baweja Studios and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
The film will see Aaryan in the role of a pilot who led a successful rescue operation and displayed exemplary bravery.
He is expected to finish shooting for Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama by early September before diving into this action thriller.