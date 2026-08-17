Parvathy Thiruvothu joins Kartik Aaryan in 'Captain India'

Thiruvothu is known for her powerful performances in movies like Take Off, Koode, Uyare, and Bangalore Days.

She is also remembered by Hindi audiences for her role opposite late Irrfan Khan in the 2017 romantic comedy Qarib Qarib Single.

Since then, she has appeared in two more Hindi films: Pankaj Tripathi's 2023 psychological thriller Kadak Singh and Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, where she had a cameo.