Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Kabir Khan's sports drama

In the sports drama, Aaryan will portray a kickboxing coach who mentors a young girl from Kashmir.

The film is inspired by the life of Tajamul Islam, a Kashmiri athlete who became an international sensation as a kickboxing champion.

A source told Variety India that Aaryan was "moved" by the character's journey and decided to produce the film through Dopamine Studios.

"His decision to step into production came from his desire to support the film on a deeper creative level."