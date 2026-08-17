Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Kabir Khan's sports drama
What's the story
Actor Kartik Aaryan has launched his production banner, Dopamine Studios, reported Variety India. The first project under this banner will be an untitled sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. This marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Khan after Chandu Champion (2024), for which the actor won Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards.
Role details
Aaryan to play kickboxing coach in film
In the sports drama, Aaryan will portray a kickboxing coach who mentors a young girl from Kashmir.
The film is inspired by the life of Tajamul Islam, a Kashmiri athlete who became an international sensation as a kickboxing champion.
A source told Variety India that Aaryan was "moved" by the character's journey and decided to produce the film through Dopamine Studios.
"His decision to step into production came from his desire to support the film on a deeper creative level."
Production update
Film's shooting is underway
To prepare for his role, Aaryan has been training in kickboxing.
The shooting of the film is currently underway, with scenes being filmed in Mumbai and Kashmir.
The launch of Dopamine Studios is a significant step in Aaryan's career, allowing him to explore new creative avenues beyond acting.
More details about the film, including its title, cast members, and release plans, will be revealed soon.