The makers of Kaaliya have promised a film that is deeply rooted in Indian mythology and folklore. The project aims to bring an indigenous flavor to a universally appealing genre.

The film will reportedly explore cultural narratives and beliefs that have been passed down through generations, blending the intrigue of monster storytelling with India's diverse cultural imagination.

In the 2:39-minute teaser, we hear about Lord Krishna defeating a monster called Kaaliya, and then see a gruesome creature return.