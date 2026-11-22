'Kaaliya': Kartik Aaryan announces gory monster thriller on his birthday
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan announced his next project, Kaaliya, on his 36th birthday on Sunday. The film, directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios, is a monster thriller. Aaryan shared the first look of the movie on social media and revealed that it will hit theaters worldwide on May 5, 2028.
Film details
'Kaaliya' deeply rooted in Indian mythology and folklore
The makers of Kaaliya have promised a film that is deeply rooted in Indian mythology and folklore. The project aims to bring an indigenous flavor to a universally appealing genre.
The film will reportedly explore cultural narratives and beliefs that have been passed down through generations, blending the intrigue of monster storytelling with India's diverse cultural imagination.
In the 2:39-minute teaser, we hear about Lord Krishna defeating a monster called Kaaliya, and then see a gruesome creature return.
Production details
First monster thriller for Dharma Productions
Kaaliya is a significant departure for Dharma Productions, as it marks their first foray into the monster thriller genre.
The film is being developed as a theatrical experience, with an emphasis on creating an immersive world rooted in local mythology.
The project is co-produced by Aaryan along with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza.
Career trajectory
A look at Aaryan's other upcoming films
Apart from Kaaliya, Aaryan has several other projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the fantasy comedy Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, which releases on February 12, 2027.
He also has an untitled film with Sreeleela, scheduled for an April 30, 2027 release, and Kabir Khan's Ladaku, a real-life-inspired drama set to hit theaters on June 18, 2027.