Kartik Aaryan's sister, Dr. Kritika, getting engaged in December: Report

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a busy month ahead. Apart from the release of his romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25, his younger sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, is reportedly set to get engaged in their hometown Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the first week of December. The news was confirmed by a source to Bollywood Hungama.

Family preparations Aaryan is 'over the moon' about sister's engagement The source told the portal, "Dr Kritika will get engaged in their hometown, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The exact dates are kept a secret by the family but it's expected to be in the first week of December." "The family has already begun preparations. Kartik dotes on his sister and he's over the moon over this development."

Work-life balance Aaryan's schedule is planned around sister's engagement The source further added, "He has meticulously planned his schedule for next month to ensure that he's fully there for his family on this important occasion and at the same time, his work doesn't suffer as well." Aaryan and Tiwari have previously spoken about their close bond. In an interview with Bombay Times on Raksha Bandhan, Aaryan had said, "I have to say, having a sister is a blessing... Sisters are the best secret keepers."