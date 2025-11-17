Kartik Aaryan's sister, Dr. Kritika, getting engaged in December: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a busy month ahead. Apart from the release of his romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25, his younger sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, is reportedly set to get engaged in their hometown Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the first week of December. The news was confirmed by a source to Bollywood Hungama.
Family preparations
Aaryan is 'over the moon' about sister's engagement
The source told the portal, "Dr Kritika will get engaged in their hometown, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The exact dates are kept a secret by the family but it's expected to be in the first week of December." "The family has already begun preparations. Kartik dotes on his sister and he's over the moon over this development."
Work-life balance
Aaryan's schedule is planned around sister's engagement
The source further added, "He has meticulously planned his schedule for next month to ensure that he's fully there for his family on this important occasion and at the same time, his work doesn't suffer as well." Aaryan and Tiwari have previously spoken about their close bond. In an interview with Bombay Times on Raksha Bandhan, Aaryan had said, "I have to say, having a sister is a blessing... Sisters are the best secret keepers."
Sibling dynamics
'Tu Meri...' teaser is coming out this week
In the same interview, Tiwari had said, "We are poles apart as individuals. I am more outdoorsy, loud and talkative, and he's mostly quiet, composed and a workaholic." She added that she used to write letters to Aaryan every year when he was in college. "As much as I missed celebrating Raksha Bandhan together, writing Rakhi letters to him became one of my favorite things to do." Meanwhile, Tu Meri... teaser is reportedly coming out this Saturday, marking Aaryan's birthday.