'De De Pyaar De 2' outshines 'Son of Sardaar 2' at the box office
'De De Pyaar De 2'—a family comedy-drama directed by Anshul Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh—has made a strong start.
The sequel continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, blending humor with relatable family twists.
While it beat 'Son of Sardaar 2' in opening weekend numbers, it didn't quite match the original film's debut.
In numbers:
The movie pulled in ₹34.75cr over its first weekend: ₹8.75cr on Friday, ₹12.25cr on Saturday, and ₹13.75cr on Sunday. This steady rise came from positive word-of-mouth buzz.
It outperformed 'Son of Sardaar 2' (₹24.75cr), though it fell just short of the first 'De De Pyaar De' (₹39cr).
Should you watch it?
If you're into light-hearted family stories with a dash of comedy and familiar faces, critics suggest this sequel is worth checking out—especially if you liked the original!
With its mix of laughs and real-life family moments, 'De De Pyaar De 2' offers an entertaining watch for fans looking for something fun but relatable at the movies.