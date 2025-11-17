'De De Pyaar De 2' outshines 'Son of Sardaar 2' at the box office

The movie pulled in ₹34.75cr over its first weekend: ₹8.75cr on Friday, ₹12.25cr on Saturday, and ₹13.75cr on Sunday. This steady rise came from positive word-of-mouth buzz. It outperformed 'Son of Sardaar 2' (₹24.75cr), though it fell just short of the first ' De De Pyaar De ' (₹39cr).

Should you watch it?

If you're into light-hearted family stories with a dash of comedy and familiar faces, critics suggest this sequel is worth checking out—especially if you liked the original!

With its mix of laughs and real-life family moments, 'De De Pyaar De 2' offers an entertaining watch for fans looking for something fun but relatable at the movies.