Next Article
'Bigg Boss Kannada 12': Sudhi's sudden exit leaves fans surprised
Entertainment
Sudhi's unexpected eviction from Bigg Boss Kannada 12 just before the 50-day mark has caught everyone off guard.
Once a strong player who even won the mini-finale, Sudhi recently shifted to a quieter game plan—which might have cost him his spot in the house.
What this means for the show
His exit shakes up the vibe for everyone left, reminding us how unpredictable reality TV can be.
Sudhi joined the show mainly to support his wife, adding an emotional touch to his journey.
Both he and host Kichcha Sudeep seemed disappointed by how things turned out, and now viewers are watching closely to see who steps up next.