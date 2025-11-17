The film will release on November 21

When, where to watch 'Mastiii 4' after theatrical run

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:50 pm Nov 17, 202512:50 pm

What's the story

The fourth installment of the popular adult comedy franchise, Mastiii 4, will hit theaters on Friday, November 21, 2025. The film features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. In case you are not able to make it to the halls, where and when will it be available to stream? According to OTTPlay, the Bollywood film will be released on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. It is expected to premiere on January 16, 2026.