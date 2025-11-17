When, where to watch 'Mastiii 4' after theatrical run
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular adult comedy franchise, Mastiii 4, will hit theaters on Friday, November 21, 2025. The film features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. In case you are not able to make it to the halls, where and when will it be available to stream? According to OTTPlay, the Bollywood film will be released on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. It is expected to premiere on January 16, 2026.
Film synopsis
'Mastiii 4' plot and production details
The film's story follows three husbands, Amar (Deshmukh), Meet (Oberoi), and Prem (Shivdasani), who come up with a convoluted plan to escape their boring married lives. The "Reverse Masti" concept, where the wives cheat on their husbands in revenge, adds an interesting twist to the narrative. The film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also wrote the screenplays for the first two films in the series.
Cast details
'Mastiii 4' features an ensemble cast
The film also stars Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi. They are joined by Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, and Nishant Malkani. Deshmukh expressed his excitement about reuniting with his co-stars for the film. He said it was a "pure, unexpected madness" under Zaveri's direction. Oberoi described the on-set experience as "pure magic," while Shivdasani called it "one crazy, laughter-filled ride."