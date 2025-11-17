Pulkit Samrat's 'Rahu Ketu' to hit theaters in January 2026
What's the story
The upcoming comedy-drama Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, will be released on January 16, 2026. The movie is a blend of folklore, situational comedy, and social satire. Directed by Vipul Vig, who earlier wrote Fukrey, the film will also feature Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey.
Star-studded cast
'Rahu Ketu' also stars Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey
Rahu Ketu will also feature Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha. Sharing the motion poster of the film on Monday, Samrat and Sharma wrote on social media: "Twice the manoranjan. Twice the fun." "Naye saal mein, dasha aur disha badalne aa rahe hain Rahu-Ketu! #RahuKetu in cinemas on 16th January, 2026."
Film insights
'Rahu Ketu' to offer a unique cinematic experience
Speaking about the film, Sharma said, "This is a one-of-a-kind film with a fun story to bring on screen." He added that getting back on set with Samrat felt like a reunion. "Comedy is my happy place, and with Rahu Ketu, we are delivering the audience a unique concept. I can't wait for everyone to witness the madness we're going to create!"
Other ventures
Samrat and Sharma's upcoming projects
Apart from Rahu Ketu, Samrat also has a sports drama titled Glory with Divyenndu, which is expected to stream on Netflix soon. Meanwhile, Sharma was last seen in Netflix's Wild Wild Punjab and will feature in Sab First Class alongside Shehnaaz Gill, with the release date yet to be announced.