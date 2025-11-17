Pulkit Samrat's 'Rahu Ketu' to hit theaters in January 2026

The upcoming comedy-drama Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma , will be released on January 16, 2026. The movie is a blend of folklore, situational comedy, and social satire. Directed by Vipul Vig, who earlier wrote Fukrey, the film will also feature Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey.

Star-studded cast 'Rahu Ketu' also stars Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey Rahu Ketu will also feature Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha. Sharing the motion poster of the film on Monday, Samrat and Sharma wrote on social media: "Twice the manoranjan. Twice the fun." "Naye saal mein, dasha aur disha badalne aa rahe hain Rahu-Ketu! #RahuKetu in cinemas on 16th January, 2026."

Film insights 'Rahu Ketu' to offer a unique cinematic experience Speaking about the film, Sharma said, "This is a one-of-a-kind film with a fun story to bring on screen." He added that getting back on set with Samrat felt like a reunion. "Comedy is my happy place, and with Rahu Ketu, we are delivering the audience a unique concept. I can't wait for everyone to witness the madness we're going to create!"