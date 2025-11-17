Ajaz Khan apologizes for sharing communal post about gangster

Actor Ajaz Khan was booked for allegedly sharing a misleading video about gangster Salman Lala's death back in September. The video, which was posted shortly after Lala's demise, suggested that the gangster couldn't have drowned due to his swimming skills and hinted at a religious angle in the incident. These claims were dismissed by officials as false and potentially disruptive to public order. The Bigg Boss star appeared before the police over the weekend and has now apologized.

Apology issued 'I had a misunderstanding' In the apology video, Khan said in Hindi, "I had a misunderstanding. When I learned the truth, I immediately posted an apology on Instagram and clarified everything everywhere. I also deleted the video." "I respect the law, and today I came here, submitted my mobile, and provided all the details that were asked." He also stated that he had no personal connection with Lala and had merely responded to messages from influencers, which led to the misunderstanding.

Investigation details Legal provisions were violated: Police Khan appeared before Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya in Indore on November 15. The police said that an assessment of the complaint, footage, and supporting screenshots indicated that legal provisions had been violated. A case has been filed against Khan under unspecified sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.