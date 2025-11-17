Ajit Verma's 'ZiddiChhora' brings action and romance in June 2026
Get ready for ZiddiChhora, an upcoming film that mixes action, comedy, and a bit of romance.
Ajit Verma is not just starring—he's also producing, directing, and writing the movie. The official poster has been released, giving us a glimpse of Verma's intense new character.
Zaara and Karishma join him in key roles, with Udham Singh co-producing and acting as well.
Filming kicks off soon with promises of something fresh
Shooting starts in Uttarakhand by late November, aiming for a June 2026 release.
Verma describes his role as totally different from what he's done before: "This film has a unique idea. It has comedy, action, and a family message."
Karishma praised working with him and hinted at some surprising twists ahead.
The team seems confident this unique story will connect with audiences looking for something new.